Abhishek Banerjee joins Kollywood! Starts shooting for Tamil debut
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 25, 2025
01:26 pm
What's the story

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has begun filming for his debut Tamil film in Chennai. The actor, who was born in Kharagpur and grew up in Kalpakkam (close to Chennai), is reportedly excited about this project as it brings back fond memories of his childhood. A source close to the actor told News18 Showsha, "Chennai and Kalpakkam hold a special place in Abhishek's childhood memories."

Homecoming

'Feels like coming full circle for him'

The source added, "The local food, the sea breeze, the monsoon rains — it all feels familiar to him." "Returning here for a shoot feels like coming full circle for the Stolen actor." "While details of the project are still under wraps, shooting in this new environment has been a unique and meaningful experience for him and his team." The details about his Tamil debut, including the movie's name, are under wraps.

Career update

Banerjee's upcoming projects

Banerjee recently completed the Bhopal filming schedule of his upcoming film Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit. He described it as an "incredible journey." The movie also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik. Apart from this, he was last seen in Prime Video's Stolen and Netflix's Rana Naidu Season 2.