90s star to modern muse: Alicia Silverstone's career glow-up

Alicia Silverstone became a staple of US cinema in the 90s. With her quirky roles and even quirkier on-screen persona, she became the girl next door in no time. Over the years, her career has taken different shapes, from teen star to multi-dimensional actress, proving her versatility and talent. Here, we take a look at Silverstone's cinematic journey and the milestones that shaped it.

Iconic role Breakthrough with 'Clueless' Silverstone's big break came with the 1995 film Clueless. Playing Cher Horowitz, she won hearts with her charm and impeccable comic timing. The film was a critical and commercial success, raking in over $56mn at the box office. The role cemented her position as a teen icon and paved the way for several opportunities in Hollywood.

Expanding horizons Transition to diverse roles Following Clueless, Silverstone wanted to branch out of her 'funny girl' persona. She took on roles in movies like The Babysitter and Excess Baggage, displaying that she is more than a funny character. Though not all projects were commercially successful, they showed her willingness to broaden her horizons and the kind of characters she wanted to play.

Resurgence Return to prominence In the last few years, Silverstone has seen a resurgence of sorts through several projects. Her role in the television series The Baby-Sitters Club introduced her to a whole new generation of viewers. Meanwhile, appearances in indie films have allowed her to further hone her craft while keeping herself relevant in an ever-evolving industry.