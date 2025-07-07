5 times Emily Blunt absolutely stole the show

With a slew of memorable roles, Emily Blunt has proved her mettle time and again. From audiences to critics, she has left all spellbound with her performances. Be it an action-packed thriller or a heart-touching drama, Blunt's filmography is a treasure trove of standout performances. Here are five iconic roles that ruled her career and left an indelible mark on the film industry.

Fashion world 'The Devil Wears Prada' In The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt played the role of Emily Charlton, an assistant at a high-fashion magazine. Her portrayal brought humor and depth to the character, making it one of the most memorable parts of the film. The movie was a commercial success and critically acclaimed, further establishing Blunt as a talented actor in Hollywood.

Sci-fi action 'Edge of Tomorrow' Blunt went action-packed with her role in Edge of Tomorrow, co-starring alongside Tom Cruise. She was cast as Rita Vrataski, a lethal warrior battling against alien invaders. Her performance was lauded for its intensity and physicality, showcasing her capability to pull off challenging action scenes while serving up an engaging character.

Silent horror 'A Quiet Place' In A Quiet Place, Blunt played the role of Evelyn Abbott in this one-of-a-kind thriller by John Krasinski. The premise of the film called for little dialogue, relying instead on expressions and emotions to create tension. Blunt's emotional performance was praised and played a huge part in the film's box office success.

Musical magic 'Mary Poppins Returns' Blunt stepped into the iconic shoes of Mary Poppins Returns. Her portrayal captured the charm and whimsy associated with this beloved character, while adding her own flair. The film received rave reviews from critics who appreciated her fresh take on Mary Poppins, and solidified her status as a versatile performer who can nail classic roles.