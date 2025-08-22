Scientists warn of growing space pollution amid record rocket launches

A new study by researchers at University College London (UCL) has raised alarms over the growing problem of space pollution. The team, led by Professor Eloise Marais, began monitoring space activities in 2020. Their latest data shows a staggering 259 rocket launches in 2024 and another 223 in 2023, consuming over 153,000 metric tons of fuel.

Pollution concerns Uncharted territory Professor Marais said, "More pollutants are being released into the atmosphere from rockets and satellites than ever before." She warned that we are in uncharted territory, as humans have never added this much pollution to the upper layers of the atmosphere. If left unchecked, it could have serious implications for Earth's atmosphere.

Emission surge Mega-constellation satellites worsen climate impact The study also found that mega-constellation communication satellites, such as SpaceX's Starlink, OneWeb, and Thousand Sails, have tripled the emissions of climate-altering soot and carbon dioxide. While these emissions are less than those from other industries, researchers warn that they linger in the upper atmosphere for much longer than Earth-bound sources. This could lead to a climate warming impact up to 500 times greater than soot from aviation or ground-level sources.

Pollution shift Changing propellant mix poses new challenges Professor Marais also noted that the propellant used to launch mega-constellations now exceeds that of all other missions combined. She added that the mix of pollutants produced is likely to change in the future with Amazon's Kuiper mega-constellations, which plan to use a European Space Agency (ESA) rocket powered by solid rocket fuel and producing ozone-damaging chlorine compounds.

Future plans Threat to the ozone layer Dr. Connor Barker from UCL said many more mega-constellations are planned for launch in the coming decades, which could have significant impacts on our climate. He warned that these future launches could undo progress made by the Montreal Protocol to repair the ozone layer. The sheer number of objects launched and in orbit has also changed drastically over time.