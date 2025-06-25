Can YRF's 'Saiyaara' revive the romance genre? Trade experts reveal

The upcoming film Saiyaara, which is directed by Mohit Suri , is a musical romantic drama featuring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 18 and has already created a buzz. While the romance genre hasn't seen much success at the box office in recent times, it could all change. Trade analyst Komal Nahta highlighted the film's strong music and the chemistry between the newcomers, which could contribute to its success.

Music impact 'Chemistry between the 2 newcomers seemed to be electrifying' Nahta told Hindustan Times, "The teaser-trailer more than lived up to the expectations because the chemistry between the two newcomers seemed to be electrifying." "Both Ahaan and Aneet look wonderful. As song after song from the film was released, it was clear that the music of Saiyaara could well be one of its biggest plus points."

Box office battle 'Saiyaara' to release after 'Metro... In Dino' Saiyaara will be released a couple of weeks after Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, which features a star-studded cast. Despite the competition, Saiyaara has generated significant buzz due to its fresh lead pair and Yash Raj Films's backing. Nahta added that the hit music of Saiyaara was expected as Suri has a history of delivering chart-topping soundtracks in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.