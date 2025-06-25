Lakshmi Manchu defends Diljit Dosanjh amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has spoken out against the recent calls to ban Pakistani actors in India. Her comments come after Diljit Dosanjh 's Sardaar Ji 3 found itself in hot water for casting Pakistani actor, Hania Aamir, and Vaani Kapoor faced backlash for working with Fawad Khan . "Don't politicize art. Go after the people who are causing the trouble," she said, emphasizing that art and politics should remain separate.

Manchu's stance 'Where is our growth? Where is our warmth?' According to Hindustan Times, Manchu said, "You can't just throw a blanket ban on everybody and say no (you can't work with them). Where is our growth? Where is our warmth?" "As Indians, we welcomed all these people with open hearts. Where are our hearts now?" She questioned the logic behind banning actors and their social media accounts, asking, "What threat are they to India... Like how insecure are you?"

Call for unity 'We need to find more humanity and more love...' Manchu further stressed the need for unity and collaboration against common threats. "Rather than a divide and rule policy, we need to find ways around how we can find a common ground and fight together against the common enemy." She added, "We're all here together. We're all one way.... We need to find more humanity and more love toward each other."

Emotional impact It hurts when such conversations arise, says Manchu Manchu, who was recently seen in The Traitors, said she feels hurt whenever such a conversation arises. "I do feel hurt that when it comes to artists. We are doing films. We are entertainers. We are supposed to put a mirror out to society about what is going on." "It's really hard for me to digest," she added.