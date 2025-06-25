'Aap Jaisa Koi' trailer: Can Madhavan-Fatima protect their love?

The trailer introduces Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, and Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher.` Their love story faces hurdles due to their contrasting cultural backgrounds and ideologies. Shrirenu comes from a conservative family in Jamshedpur with strict rules for women. While Madhu hails from an independent family that encourages women to lead rather than follow societal norms.

Audience reaction

'Deserved to be released in theaters': Fans on trailer

Fans have been reacting positively to the trailer, praising the new pairing of Madhavan and Shaikh. One fan wrote, "This movie deserved to be released in theaters, in my opinion. I believe that after a long wait, I'm eager for a good Bollywood movie." Another commented, "Never imagined their chemistry would look this great on screen." The film will also star Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das.