When will Madhavan, Fatima's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' debut on Netflix?
What's the story
The upcoming romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan, will release on Netflix in July 2025, reported OTTPlay.
The film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Vivek Soni. It tells the story of two contrasting characters who fall in love.
Film synopsis
Dive into the world of Madhu and Shrirenu
In Aap Jaisa Koi, Shaikh (33) plays Madhu Bose while Madhavan (55) plays Shrirenu Tripathi.
The film follows their journey as they navigate a comical and emotional rollercoaster filled with surprises, conflict, and connection.
The official synopsis says, "Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in an endearing tale of love and laughter."
OTT legacy
'Aap Jaisa Koi' is a Dharmatic Entertainment production
Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, has produced Aap Jaisa Koi.
Soni is set to return to Netflix with this contemporary love story after his debut film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
The film marks Madhavan's return to romance, while Shaikh continues to experiment after starring in Ludo, Modern Love Mumbai, and Sam Bahadur, among others.