In Aap Jaisa Koi, Shaikh (33) plays Madhu Bose while Madhavan (55) plays Shrirenu Tripathi.

The film follows their journey as they navigate a comical and emotional rollercoaster filled with surprises, conflict, and connection.

The official synopsis says, "Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in an endearing tale of love and laughter."