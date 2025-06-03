Watch Arjun clash with Rana Daggubati in 'Rana Naidu 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for the second season of Rana Naidu has been unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world of action and intricate drama.
The clip features Rana Daggubati's character embarking on a high-stakes mission that pits him against Arjun Rampal in an epic showdown.
Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the series is an official adaptation of Ray Donovan.
Plot details
'Rana Naidu' S02: A tale of family and conflict
The trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping maze of action, drama, and intrigue. Daggubati's character is seen diving into a task he claims is his last "last job," while fighting to protect his family's future.
However, things take a personal turn when he gets locked in a struggle with his father.
The teaser also introduces the Oberois, who seem to be against the Naidus for some reason.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer of 'Rana Naidu'
Rana’s only rule: When it comes to his family,— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 3, 2025
he follows no rules 👊🥵
Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, as he returns with drama, dhamaka, and destruction on 13 June, only on Netflix.#RanaNaiduOnNetflix#JoLineCrossKiyaWoGayapic.twitter.com/2z6OckWG8W
Release details
'Rana Naidu' S02: Cast and release date
The next explosive installment of Rana Naidu will premiere on Netflix on June 13. It stars Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati as a complex father-son duo.
This season also introduces Rampal as a powerful new antagonist.
The plot centers on Rana Naidu, a fixer shaken by his father's return, Naga Naidu.
Production details
'Rana Naidu' S02: A star-studded cast and crew
The second season of Rana Naidu boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea.
The screenplay is written by Karmanya Ahuja, Karan Anshuman, Vaibhav Vishal, BVS Ravi, and Anany Mody.
The show is produced by Sunder Aaron and Sumit Shukla under the banner of Locomotive Global Inc.