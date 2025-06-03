What's the story

The much-awaited trailer for the second season of Rana Naidu has been unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world of action and intricate drama.

The clip features Rana Daggubati's character embarking on a high-stakes mission that pits him against Arjun Rampal in an epic showdown.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the series is an official adaptation of Ray Donovan.