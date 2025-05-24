K-pop stars turn demon hunters in Netflix's new animated film
What's the story
If you thought K-pop couldn't get any wilder, think again!
Recently, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming animated movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters.
This action-packed adventure combines two seemingly disparate worlds: the glamorous life of South Korean music idols and the sinister domain of evil beings.
The film, slated to premiere on June 20, follows a trio of music idols who double as demon hunters.
Plot
Meet the idols turned demon hunters
The plot of K-Pop Demon Hunters follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who are accustomed to tackling supernatural threats.
However, the trio encounters an unusual enemy: demons attempting to steal their fans' souls and form a K-pop boy band to win over their fan base.
To deal with this unique challenge, they have to fight harder than ever.
Cast details
Star-studded voice cast and original soundtrack
Alongside Cho, Hong, and Yoo, the K-Pop Demon Hunters voice cast also features Ahn Hyo-seop, Byung Hun Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Ken Jeong, and Yunjin Kim.
The film also stars Korean superstars Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of the girl group TWICE. They will make their debut with an original song titled Takedown, which you can hear in the trailer.
Animation
Animation style reminiscent of popular blockbusters
Animation enthusiasts will recognize that the style of K-Pop Demon Hunters is reminiscent of hit movies such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
This is because all three films are produced by Sony Pictures Animation.
The movie is directed by Chris Appelhans (Wish Dragon) and Maggie Kang (Minions: The Rise of Gru), who co-wrote the screenplay with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan.