May 24, 202504:33 am

What's the story

If you thought K-pop couldn't get any wilder, think again!

Recently, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming animated movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

This action-packed adventure combines two seemingly disparate worlds: the glamorous life of South Korean music idols and the sinister domain of evil beings.

The film, slated to premiere on June 20, follows a trio of music idols who double as demon hunters.