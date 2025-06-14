When is 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot releasing?
What's the story
The much-anticipated reboot of the iconic Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on July 3, 2025, per a report by Times Now.
The new season will feature Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani and will be a finite series with 150-200 episodes, added the report.
The show is currently in production with a new star cast and characters.
Show details
Show to air at 10:30pm on Star Plus
The reboot will air on Star Plus at 10:30pm, just like its predecessor.
The original show, which had aired for a whopping 1,800 episodes in a similar format, was a major hit among millennials and homemakers of the early 2000s.
Ektaa Kapoor is producing the new season under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms.
Cast changes
New cast, same old story?
The new season will introduce a fresh star cast with actors Tanisha Mehta, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi in lead roles.
There are also reports that Amar Upadhyay will reprise his role as Mihir Virani opposite Irani's Tulsi Virani.
The reboot aims to connect with audiences through a new narrative while retaining the essence of the original show.