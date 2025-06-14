What's the story

The much-anticipated reboot of the iconic Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on July 3, 2025, per a report by Times Now.

The new season will feature Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani and will be a finite series with 150-200 episodes, added the report.

The show is currently in production with a new star cast and characters.