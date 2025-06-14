What's the story

Umesh Shukla, the director of OMG: Oh My God!, has finally addressed the long-standing comparisons between his film and Rajkumar Hirani's PK.

In an interview with Friday Talkies, he said, "At that time, there were even rumors that Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave me ₹8 crore to not make the film... But that was just gossip."

OMG was released in 2012, while PK came out in 2014.