The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, has reduced the interest rate on its special fixed deposit (FD) scheme "Amrit Vrishti."

The revised rates will be effective from June 15, 2025.

The revision comes after a majority of banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank, lowered their FD interest rates following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in its June monetary policy meeting.