SBI revises interest rates for 'Amrit Vrishti' FD scheme
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, has reduced the interest rate on its special fixed deposit (FD) scheme "Amrit Vrishti."
The revised rates will be effective from June 15, 2025.
The revision comes after a majority of banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank, lowered their FD interest rates following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points in its June monetary policy meeting.
Rate change
Revised rates for general citizens
The interest rates under the Amrit Vrishti scheme have been reduced by 25 basis points (bps).
For general citizens, the new rate is 6.6% per annum for a tenure of 444 days, down from the previous rate of 6.85% p.a.
The SBI website confirms this change, saying "the interest rate of the specific tenor scheme of 'Amrit Vrishti' (444 days) has also been revised from 6.85% to 6.60% with effect from June 15, 2025."
Senior benefits
Rates for senior citizens and super senior citizens
For senior citizens, SBI is now offering an interest rate of 7.1% per annum on its special FD scheme.
An additional benefit of 10 bps is applicable for Super Senior Citizens (80 years and above) over and above the interest rate applicable for senior citizens.
After revision, Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 years and above) are now offered an interest rate of 7.2% per annum.
Withdrawal rules
Important points to remember
For retail term deposits up to ₹5 lakh, a penalty of 0.5% will be applicable for premature withdrawal across all tenures.
For retail term deposits above ₹5 lakh but less than ₹3 crore, the applicable penalty for premature withdrawal is 1% across all tenures.
Notably, no interest will be paid on deposits that remain with the bank for less than seven days.