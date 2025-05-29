The music video for Sar Aankhon Pe Mere features both Khan and Deshmukh in a contemplative state after an unfortunate incident.

Despite the festive setting, there's a palpable sense of gloom as they appear distant from each other, suggesting they're on separate paths.

In one scene, Deshmukh is seen visibly upset while watching parents with their children—a pivotal moment in their relationship that will be explored further in the film.