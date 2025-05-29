Aamir-Genelia's chemistry shines in 'Sitaare Zameen Par's second song
The second song from Sitaare Zameen Par, titled Sar Aankhon Pe Mere, was released on Thursday.
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shariva Parulkar, the track introduces the emotional essence of the film. Notably, the song also marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between acclaimed actors Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.
Song visuals
'Sar Aankhon Pe Mere' captures actors in a pensive mood
The music video for Sar Aankhon Pe Mere features both Khan and Deshmukh in a contemplative state after an unfortunate incident.
Despite the festive setting, there's a palpable sense of gloom as they appear distant from each other, suggesting they're on separate paths.
In one scene, Deshmukh is seen visibly upset while watching parents with their children—a pivotal moment in their relationship that will be explored further in the film.
Song details
'Sar Aankhon' is a soulful addition to the film's soundtrack
With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sar Aankhon Pe Mere is a soulful addition to the film's soundtrack.
The song revolves around love and friendship, with the music video showcasing Khan and Deshmukh's undeniable chemistry.
The film marks the debut of 10 new actors who are sure to be the "stars in the making."
Twitter Post
Listen to the soulful rendition here
When you— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2025
truly love someone, you keepthem sar aankhon pe. This song isjust that ❤ #SarAankhonPeMere Is Out Now!#SitaareZameenPar#SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.@AKPPL_Official@geneliad@r_s_prasanna@DivyNidhiSharma@aparna1502@AroushDatta… pic.twitter.com/M7wwzb0xag
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
Directed by R.S. Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
The film aims to take the conversation around learning disabilities forward with a new story, cast, and tone.
Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit of Prime Video have joined hands to produce Sitaare Zameen Par.
The screenplay has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma in association with Ravi Bhagchandka.