WTC final: Decoding the feats attained by centurion Aiden Markram
What's the story
South African batter Aiden Markram played a defining role in helping his side win the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Chasing a target of 282 runs versus Australia, Markram remained unbeaten on Day 3 (102*). He ended up scoring 136 from 207 balls as South Africa beat the Aussies to clinch their 2nd ICC title across formats.
Here we decode Markram's feats.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Markram bagged a six-ball duck in the match's 2nd innings. Chasing a stiff 282, Markram was under pressure to perform in the 4th innings and he delivered the goods in style.
It has to be his most satisfying Test hundred in what was a massive ICC final.
Moreover, the 147-run stand alongside skipper Temba Bavuma played a key role as the Proteas tasted success.
3rd batter
Markram becomes 3rd batter with century in WTC final
Markram entered WTC record books with a defiant 136 in the final.
He became just the third player to slam a century in a WTC final.
In the 2021-23 final, Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head smashed 121 and 163 respectively versus India at The Oval.
Smith and Head's tons helped Australia score 469 runs (1st innings) as the side claimed victory thereafter.
Hundreds
8th ton, 3rd against Australia and first on English soil
Markram has raced to 2,993 runs from 46 matches (84 innings). He smashed his 8th century (50s: 13).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus Australia (10 innings), he owns 600-plus runs. He hit his 3rd century versus Australia (50s: 1).
Playing his 3rd match in England, Markram slammed his maiden century.
He owned 36 runs from 3 innings (2 matches) before this contest.
Do you know?
9th batter with this unique record at Lord's
As per Cricbuzz, Markram became the ninth batter to register a duck and a hundred in the same Test at Lord's and the third since 1980 after Michael Vaughan against India in 2002 and Misbah-ul-Haq against England in 2016.
WTC
3rd SA batter with 1,500-plus WTC runs; 4th tournament hundred
With his first run of the contest, Markram completed 1,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship across 3 editions.
He joined Bavuma and Dean Elgar as South African batters with 1,500-plus runs in the tournament's history.
Playing his 29th match, he owns 1,635 runs in the tournament at 32.05.
In addition to 4 tons, he has registered 7 fifties from 53 innings.
Dual joy
4th SA player with this rare record in England
Apart from scoring a century, Markram managed two wickets in the match.
Across both Aussie innings, he bowled 2 overs and conceded 5 runs.
He is the 4th SA player with hundred and wicket(s) in the same Test in England.
Bruce Mitchell, The Oval, 1935
Graeme Pollock, Trent Bridge, 1965
Jacques Kallis, Old Trafford, 1998
Jacques Kallis, The Oval, 2012
Aiden Markram. Lord's, 2025*
Elite list
6th visiting batter with a 4th innings hundred at Lord's
Markram became the 6th visiting batter with a 4th innings hundred at Lord's.
214* - Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs ENG, 1984
138 - Roy Fredericks (WI) vs ENG, 1976
136 - Michael Clarke (AUS) vs ENG, 2009
109* - Ajit Agarkar (IND) vs ENG, 2002
102* - Sir Don Bradman (AUS) vs ENG, 1938
102* - Aiden Markram (SA) vs AUS, 2025*
Do you know?
Record made by Markram as an opener (4th innings hundred)
Markram recorded his third fourth-innings ton as an opener. Only India's Sunil Gavaskar (4) and SA's Graeme Smith (4) have more centuries as designated openers in run chases (Tests). Meanwhile, he equaled Herbert Sutcliffe, Geoffrey Boycott, Gordon Greenidge and Graham Gooch (3 tons each).
Information
Markram and Bavuma enter partnership record books at Lord's
Markram and Bavuma's 147-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in terms of 4th innings partnerships at Lord's by visiting batters. 287* - Larry Gomes, Gordon Greenidge (WI), 1984 and 185 - Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin (AUS), 2009 are ahead of Markram and Bavuma.