Finn Allen shatters records with breathtaking 151 in MLC
What's the story
New Zealand opener Finn Allen has shattered multiple records during the opening match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.
Playing for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom at Oakland Coliseum, Allen scored a blistering 151 off just 51 balls.
His innings was studded with an incredible 19 sixes, breaking the previous world record for most sixes in a T20 innings, which was jointly held by Chris Gayle and Sahil Chauhan (18 each).
Record-breaking performance
Allen breaks Nicholas Pooran's record for fastest century in MLC
Allen's innings was a mix of brute force and precise hitting. He reached his half-century in just 20 balls, hitting five sixes in the Powerplay itself.
The 26-year-old brought up his fourth T20 century in just 34 balls, the fastest-ever in MLC history.
He surpassed Nicholas Pooran's previous record of 40 balls from last season. Besides 19 sixes, he smoked five fours as well.
Fastest 150
Allen reaches his 150 in just 49 balls
Allen reached his 150 in just 49 balls, breaking South African Dewald Brevis's record for the fastest 150 in a T20 game (52).
His innings also included five fours and an array of sixes that showcased his ability to clear boundaries with ease.
He was eventually dismissed in the 18th over while attempting a 20th six off Mitchell Owen's bowling.
Team achievement
Allen's innings helps Unicorns post highest-ever US T20 total
Allen's explosive innings helped the San Francisco Unicorns post a mammoth 269/5 in their first innings.
Washington Freedom were folded for 146 in response.
This is now the highest-ever men's T20 total in the US, surpassing previous MLC and American T20 records.
Speaking about his innings, Allen said, "It was exciting, off to a good start, found the boundaries regularly."
He added that they would have to bowl well and field well to defend this score.