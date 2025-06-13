What's the story

New Zealand opener Finn Allen has shattered multiple records during the opening match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

Playing for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom at Oakland Coliseum, Allen scored a blistering 151 off just 51 balls.

His innings was studded with an incredible 19 sixes, breaking the previous world record for most sixes in a T20 innings, which was jointly held by Chris Gayle and Sahil Chauhan (18 each).