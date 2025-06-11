What's the story

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has completed 50 sixes in T20Is.

He attained the milestone with his 3rd maximum in the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Chasing a mammoth target of 249 runs, Hetmyer walked in when his side was 37/2 after 4.2 overs.

He entertained the crowd with a knock of 26 runs before getting out.