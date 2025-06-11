Shimron Hetmyer completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has completed 50 sixes in T20Is.
He attained the milestone with his 3rd maximum in the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Chasing a mammoth target of 249 runs, Hetmyer walked in when his side was 37/2 after 4.2 overs.
He entertained the crowd with a knock of 26 runs before getting out.
Information
Hetmyer smashes an 8-ball 26
Hetmyer looked solid in his brief stay at the crease. He smoked 3 sixes and a four in his knock of 26 from 8 balls. He struck at an impressive 325. He was dismissed in the 7th over by Jacob Bethell with WI being 69/3.
Numbers
Hetmyer gets to 276 sixes in 20 overs cricket
Hetmyer has raced to 968 runs in T20Is from 63 games (53 innings), averaging 20.16.
He owns 50 sixes and 64 fours with his strike rate being 120.54.
In the 20-over format, Hetmyer has scored 5,170 runs from 271 matches (248 innings) at 26.11, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has raced to 276 sixes with his strike rate reading 137.17.