3rd T20I: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett smash fifties versus WI
What's the story
England openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett smashed fifties versus West Indies in the third and final T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Both batters were on song and added a whirlwind 120-run stand for the first wicket in 8.5 overs.
Smith scored a 26-ball 60 whereas Duckett hammered 84 runs from 46 balls as England posted a mammoth 248/3 in 20 overs.
Knocks
Smith and Duckett floor England
Smith and Duckett added 83 runs in the first six overs. Duckett got to a 20-ball fifty.
In the 8th over, Smith completed his fifty off 23 balls with a six. He was dismissed thereafter by Gudakesh Motie.
Duckett remained at the crease and shared two solid mini partnerships alongside Jos Buttler and Harry Brook before perishing in the 15th over against Akeal Hosein.
Smith
Maiden fifty for Smith in T20Is
Smith smashed 60 from 26 balls. His knock had 4 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 230.77.
In 5 matches, he now owns 130 runs for England at 26. He owns a strike rate of 194.02.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has raced to 1,484 runs overall in 20 overs cricket from 90 matches (75 innings).
He registered his 8th fifty.
Duckett
34th fifty for Duckett in T20s
Duckett was his side's top scorer with 84 runs from 46 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 2). His strike rate was 182.61.
Duckett now owns 5,274 runs in 20 overs cricket at 31.02. He registered his 34th fifty (SR: 104.90).
Meanwhile, 527 of his runs in the 20-over format have come for England at 29.27. He hit his career-best score (50s: 3).