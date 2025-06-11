What's the story

England openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett smashed fifties versus West Indies in the third and final T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Both batters were on song and added a whirlwind 120-run stand for the first wicket in 8.5 overs.

Smith scored a 26-ball 60 whereas Duckett hammered 84 runs from 46 balls as England posted a mammoth 248/3 in 20 overs.