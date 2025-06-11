What's the story

England scored a mammoth 248/3 in the third and final T20I versus West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Riding on half-centuries from openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett England added 120 runs for the first wicket.

Impressive cameos from Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell thereafter saw the hosts post their 2nd-highest total versus the Windies.

