England post their 2nd-highest T20I total versus West Indies: Stats
England scored a mammoth 248/3 in the third and final T20I versus West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Riding on half-centuries from openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett England added 120 runs for the first wicket.
Impressive cameos from Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell thereafter saw the hosts post their 2nd-highest total versus the Windies.
Here's more.
A record score for England versus WI
As per ESPNcricinfo, England best score versus WI in T20Is read 267/3 at Tarouba in 2023. England won the match by 75 runs. And now, they recorded their 2nd-highest score. England's next best score is 226/3 at St Georges in 2023, winning by 7 wickets.
Smith and Duckett lead the way
Smith and Duckett added 83 runs in the first six overs. Duckett got to a 20-ball fifty.
In the 8th over, Smith completed his fifty off 23 balls with a six. He was dismissed thereafter by Gudakesh Motie.
Buttler came in and showed aggression before departing (154/2).
In the 15th over, Duckett departed (178/3) before Brook and Bethell helped England complete the job (248/3).
Summary
Summary of the English batters
Smith smashed 60 from 26 balls. His knock had 4 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 230.77.
Duckett was his side's top scorer with 84 runs from 46 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 2).
Buttler struck at 222, scoring 22 off 10 balls. He smashed 1 four and 2 sixes.
Brook and Bethell remained unbeaten on 35 (22) and 36 (15) respectively.
15 sixes smashed by England; WI concede 11 wides
England's batters smacked a total of 15 sixes. In addition to these 15 sixes, the batters also made their presence felt with 18 fours. Meanwhile, WI were guilty of bowling 11 wides.
