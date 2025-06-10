Presenting Indian pacers with 50-plus Test wickets against England
What's the story
A young Team India is set to take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
Shubman Gill will lead the side, with a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack.
Over the years, Indian bowlers have produced some riveting spells in the UK.
Here are the Indian seamers with 50-plus Test wickets against England.
#1
Kapil Dev: 85 wickets
Legend Kapil Dev is among the highest Indian wicket-takers against England in Test cricket.
He tops the tally of Indian pacers in this regard, with 85 wickets from 27 Tests at an average of 37.34. His tally includes 4 five-wicket hauls.
In his leadership, India won the famous 1986 Test series in England.
Notably, 43 of Kapil's Test wickets came in England.
#2
Ishant Sharma: 67 wickets
Between 2007 and 2021, Ishant Sharma was the leader of India's pace attack in Test cricket. He bowled some hostile spells in England.
His career-best 7/74 took India to a historic Test win at Lord's in 2014.
Overall, Ishant took 67 wickets from 23 Tests at an average of 32.40 in England. His tally includes 2 five-wicket hauls.
#3
Jasprit Bumrah: 60 wickets
Bumrah, who has been gearing up for his fifth Test series against England, is next on the list with 60 wickets.
No other Indian pacer has taken more than 50 wickets against this opposition in the format.
Meanwhile, Bumrah reached the mark of 60 wickets in just 14 Tests. He averages a stellar 22.16 against England in Tests (BBI: 6/45 and BBM: 9/91).
Information
Who leads the overall tally among Indians?
Overall, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India against England in Test cricket. He remains the only Indian with 100 Test wickets in this regard. Ashwin owns 114 wickets from just 24 matches at 27.72 against the English side.