Brandon King hammers his eighth ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies opener Brandon King played a solid knock against hosts England in the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
King joined Keacy Carty after WI, being asked to bat first, lost Jewel Andrew quite early. The duo added a 141-run stand before King departed.
Notably, King raced to his eighth half-century in the 50-over format.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
King plays an impactful knock
As mentioned, King and Carty steady the ship after Andrew departed for a duck.
Both Carty and King constantly rotated the strike while finding occasional boundaries.
The latter reached the 50-run mark off 57 balls. He stayed for a few more balls before Adil Rashid dismissed him.
King scored 59 off 67 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours.
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As mentioned, King registered his eighth half-century in ODI cricket. He also has three tons to his name.
The Caribbean opener also completed 1,400 ODI runs during his knock.
In 51 ODIs, King has racked up 1,442 runs at an average of 29.42. His strike rate in the format reads 83.64.
He made his debut in 2019, against Afghanistan in Lucknow.