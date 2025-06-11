England beat WI in 3rd T20I, seal series 3-0: Stats
What's the story
England beat West Indies by 37 runs in a high-scoring 3rd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
England rode on a supreme batting effort led by Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett to post 248/3 in 20 overs.
In response, Rovman Powell fought valiantly for WI with a score of an unbeaten 79. However, it wasn't enough as England did a good job.
Do you know?
A record score for England versus WI
As per ESPNcricinfo, England's best score versus WI in T20Is read 267/3 at Tarouba in 2023. England won the match by 75 runs. And now, they recorded their 2nd-highest score. England's next best score is 226/3 at St Georges in 2023, winning by 7 wickets.
ENG
Smith and Duckett lead the way
Smith and Duckett added 83 runs in the first six overs. Duckett got to a 20-ball fifty.
In the 8th over, Smith completed his fifty off 23 balls with a six. He was dismissed thereafter by Gudakesh Motie.
Buttler came in and showed aggression before departing (154/2). In the 15th over, Duckett departed (178/3) before Brook and Bethell helped England complete the job (248/3).
Do you know?
15 sixes smashed by England; WI concede 11 wides
England's batters smacked a total of 15 sixes. In addition to these 15 sixes, the batters also made their presence felt with 18 fours. Meanwhile, WI were guilty of bowling 11 wides.
Jamie
Maiden fifty for Smith in T20Is
Smith smashed 60 from 26 balls. His knock had 4 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 230.77.
In 5 matches, he now owns 130 runs for England at 26. He owns a strike rate of 194.02.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has raced to 1,484 runs overall in 20 overs cricket from 90 matches (75 innings). He registered his 8th fifty.
Duckett
34th fifty for Duckett in T20s
Duckett was his side's top scorer with 84 runs from 46 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 2). His strike rate was 182.61.
Duckett now owns 5,274 runs in 20 overs cricket at 31.02. He registered his 34th fifty (SR: 104.90).
Meanwhile, 527 of his runs in the 20-over format have come for England at 29.27. He hit his career-best score (50s: 3).
Duo
Buttler races to 547 T20 sixes; Brook completes 3,500 runs
Buttler scored a 10-ball 22 (4s: 1, 6s: 2). He has raced to 547 sixes in T20s. He owns 12,816 runs at 35.69.
For England, he has 3,700 runs at 35.92. In 25 matches versus WI, he owns 680 runs at 34.
Brook's 35* came from 22 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 2). Brook surpassed 3,500 runs in T20s (3,524) at 32.93.
Information
Bethell smashes 36* from 16 balls
Bethell was in fine touch and smacked 36* runs from 16 balls, striking at 225. He hit 4 sixes and a four. In 68 matches in 20-over cricket, Bethell has 1,279 runs at 26.10. For England, he has smashed 281 runs at 40.14.
WI
WI get past 200 thanks to Powell's half-century
West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals which stalled their chase.
Shai Hope did a reasonable job with Shimron Hetmyer playing a breezy cameo.
It was Powell and Jason Holder, who added 52 runs for the 7th wicket after WI were 120/6.
Powell remained unbeaten on 79 from 45 balls. His exploits helped WI get to 211/8.
50 sixes
Shimron Hetmyer completes 50 sixes in T20Is
West Indies batter Hetmyer completed 50 sixes in T20Is. He attained the milestone with his 3rd maximum.
Hetmyer walked in when his side was 37/2 after 4.2 overs. He entertained the crowd with a knock of 26 runs before getting out.
Hetmyer has scored 968 runs in T20Is from 53 innings, averaging 20.16. He owns 50 sixes and 64 fours (SR: 120.54).
Information
Hope joins Hetmyer, completes 50 sixes in T20Is
WI skipper Hope scored 45 runs from 27 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3). In 42 matches, he owns 944 runs for West Indies at 26.97. Notably, Hope has surpassed 50 T20I sixes (51). Overall in T20s, he has 191 sixes (4,194 runs).
Powell
9th T20I fifty for Powell
Powell faced 45 balls for his knock of 79*. He slammed nine fours and four sixes.
In 276 T20s (246 innings), Powell has scored 4,964 runs at 24.94. He hit his 20th fifty (100s: 1). Powell surpassed 300 fours (307). He also owns 325 sixes.
For West Indies, he has amassed 1,873 runs at 26.75. He struck his 9th fifty (100s: 1).
ENG bowlers
Wood and Rashid shine for England
Luke Wood claimed 3 wickets for 31 runs from his 4 overs. In 7 matches, he has 13 scalps for England at 17.69. Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has picked 183 scalps at 26.09.
Adil Rashid claimed 2/30 from his 4 overs. Rashid has 366 scalps in 20 overs cricket at 22.82. For England, he owns 135 scalps, including 40 against West Indies.