Smith and Duckett added 83 runs in the first six overs. Duckett got to a 20-ball fifty.

In the 8th over, Smith completed his fifty off 23 balls with a six. He was dismissed thereafter by Gudakesh Motie.

Buttler came in and showed aggression before departing (154/2). In the 15th over, Duckett departed (178/3) before Brook and Bethell helped England complete the job (248/3).