What's the story

South Africa's cricket team is gearing up for a tough chase in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.

Despite the challenging conditions, batter David Bedingham has assured that his team is "very confident" of successfully chasing down whatever target is set by Australia.

The match has been dominated by fast bowlers on a seamer-friendly pitch, making run-chases particularly difficult.

Australia scored 211 in the 1st innings with SA being bowled out for 138. In the 3rd innings, Australia were 144/8 at stumps on Day 2.