Australia could make these records with another WTC trophy
What's the story
The stage is set for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, with defending champions Australia set to take on South Africa.
Australia reached their second successive WTC final by finishing second. They compiled a points percentage of 67.54.
The Pat Cummins-led Australia could become the first side to defend their WTC title.
Here are the feats they can attain.
WTC title
Will Australia defend their title?
In 2023, Australia became the second side to win the coveted ICC Test mace after New Zealand, the winners of the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-21).
Notably, both Australia and New Zealand beat India in the finals.
The Men in Yellow could be the first side to win the WTC final twice. They can also be the first team to defend their title.
Trophies
Australia eye their 11th ICC trophy
Australia are the only side with each of the four ICC trophies.
They are the most successful side in the 50-over World Cup, having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023 editions.
Australia won the Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009.
They clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021.
Australia could now clinch their 11th ICC title.
Australia
How Australia reached 2025 WTC final
With 13 wins from 19 matches, Australia finished second in the 2023-25 WTC standings with a PCT of 67.54 (4 losses, 2 draws).
They were through after winning the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against India at home.
Although India won the opener, Cummins's team made a stunning comeback to complete a 3-1 triumph.
This was Australia's maiden Test series triumph over India in a decade.