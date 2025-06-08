What's the story

Punjab Kings's (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has admitted that he deserves to be "slapped" by his captain Shreyas Iyer.

The confession comes after a controversial run-out incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 second qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite the scolding from Iyer, Shashank praised him as the best captain in world cricket today.

Here are further details.