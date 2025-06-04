Decoding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victorious IPL 2025 campaign in stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title by defeating Punjab Kings in the final.
The final match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where RCB successfully defended a total of 190 runs.
With this victory, RCB became only the second franchise to have titles in both IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL).
Here we decode their historic campaign in stats.
Summary
RCB's stellar journey to glory
The Challengers finished second in the points table with 19 points, having won nine of their 14 games (NR: 1).
They had a Net Run Rate of +0.301 as PBKS topped the standings with a better NRR
RCB then tamed the Kings in Qualifier 1 to qualify for their first final in nearly a decade.
Shreyas Iyer's PBKS failed to accomplish the 190-run target in the summit clash as RCB lifted the coveted title.
Kohli's victory
After 4 attempts, RCB finally lift IPL trophy
Virat Kohli, who has been a part of RCB since the first season in 2008, has finally lifted the IPL trophy.
The win comes after three unsuccessful attempts by RCB in the final.
They had previously reached the IPL final in 2009 and 2011 but lost to Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
In 2016, they made it to their third final only to lose narrowly against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Title achievement
RCB joins MI in this elite list
RCB's victory in IPL 2025 has put them in an elite club of franchises that have won both the IPL and WPL titles.
The only other team to achieve this feat is Mumbai Indians, who won the WPL in 2023 and 2025.
They also have five IPL titles under their belt, won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Meanwhile, RCB's women's team lifted the title last year.
Openers
Stellar run from openers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli signed off with a tally of 657 runs, the third-most for any batter this season at 54.75. He owned a strike rate of 144.75.
His opening partner Phil Salt managed 403 runs as his strike rate was a sensational 175.98.
They added 565 runs in partnerships, the third-most for a pair, at a sensational run rate of 10.46.
This includes six 50-plus stands, the most for any pair.
Other batters
Brilliance in middle order
RCB were not too dependent on their openers as the middle order also came to the party.
Captain Rajat Patidar amassed 312 runs at a strike rate of 143.77. Devdutt Padikkal, who was ruled out midway due to an injury, managed 247 runs while striking at 150.60.
Jitesh Sharma, who aced the finisher's role was the only other batter with 200-plus runs (261 at a strike rate of 176.35).
Tim David's 187 runs came at a strike rate of 185.14.
Bowlers
Hazlewood topped the bowling chart
Josh Hazlewood ended as the third-highest wicket-taker this season, managing 22 scalps (ER: 8.77).
Krunal Pandya (ER: 8.23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (ER: 9.28) recorded 17 wickets each.
The former, who also slammed a fifty this season, earned the PoTM award in the final for returning with 2/17 from four overs.
While Yash Dayal (13 scalps at an economy of 9.59) was the only other RCB bowler with 10-plus scalps, Suyash Sharma recorded eight wickets (ER: 8.84).
More stats
These stats define PBKS's campaign
RCB played nine games away from their home ground, the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and emerged winners every single time.
Their overall run rate was the sixth-best for any team this year (9.69).
They touched the 200-run mark four times. Their highest score was 230/4 versus Lucknow Super Giants.
Their team economy rate (9.24) was however the second-best this year.