What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title by defeating Punjab Kings in the final.

The final match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where RCB successfully defended a total of 190 runs.

With this victory, RCB became only the second franchise to have titles in both IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL).

Here we decode their historic campaign in stats.