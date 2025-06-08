What's the story

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, has begun its preparations for the impending five-match Test series against England.

The players were seen sweating it out during a high-intensity training session at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Notably, Headingley in Leeds will host the series opener, starting June 20. The following four Tests will be played at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.