Indian team trains at Lord's ahead of England Test series
What's the story
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, has begun its preparations for the impending five-match Test series against England.
The players were seen sweating it out during a high-intensity training session at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Notably, Headingley in Leeds will host the series opener, starting June 20. The following four Tests will be played at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.
New captain
Gill leads training session
Gill, who was named India's 37th Test captain, led a relatively young side in the aforementioned training session.
As per PTI, the team included star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
The bunch of players trained under head coach Gautam Gambhir at Lord's, the Home of Cricket.
Twitter Post
India's prep begins
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2025
First sight of #TeamIndia getting into the groove in England 😎#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TZdhAil9wV
Information
Indian players gain from Unofficial Tests
Meanwhile, the ongoing Unofficial Test series between India A and England Lions is giving the players the required exposure of English conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Karun Nair are among the Indian players to feature in the series.
Record
India's last series win in England
India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007.
The team last toured England for a Test series in 2021. The visitors led by Virat Kohli claimed a 2-1 lead after beating England at Lord's and The Oval.
However, the delayed 5th Test (due to COVID-19 pandemic) was won by England in 2022.
Meanwhile, the upcoming series would see India play without Rohit Sharma and Kohli, who have retired from the format.