Nathan Lyon set to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests
What's the story
The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's will see Australia and South Africa fight for the coveted mace.
Australia, who reached their second successive WTC final, could become the first side to defend their title.
The Pat Cummins-led side has a star-studded bowling attack, with Nathan Lyon as a specialist spinner.
He could become their second-highest wicket-taker in Test history.
Wickets
Lyon owns over 550 wickets in Tests
In a stellar 14-year career, Lyon has emerged as one of Australia's most prolific spinners in Test cricket.
As of now, the star off-spinner has racked up 553 wickets from 136 Tests at an average of 30.19. His tally includes 24 four-wicket hauls, 26 fifers, and 5 match hauls of 10 wickets.
Overall, he is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test history.
Information
Lyon could surpass McGrath
In terms of wickets among the Aussies, Lyon is only behind Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). He requires 11 more to overtake McGrath on this elite list.
Information
Test wickets against SA
Lyon could unlock another achievement in the WTC final. He is set to surpass McGrath (57) in terms of wickets taken by Australian bowlers against South Africa in Tests. Lyon has 56 scalps in this regard. The overall list is led by Warne (130).
WTC
Lyon eyes another feat
Lyon is set to finish as the highest wicket-taker among spinners in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
As of now, he has taken 66 wickets from 16 Tests at an average of 24.00 in the incumbent tournament.
He is only behind Jasprit Bumrah (77), Pat Cummins (73), and Mitchell Starc (72).
Overall, Lyon is the highest wicket-taker in WTC history (210 scalps).