What's the story

The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's will see Australia and South Africa fight for the coveted mace.

Australia, who reached their second successive WTC final, could become the first side to defend their title.

The Pat Cummins-led side has a star-studded bowling attack, with Nathan Lyon as a specialist spinner.

He could become their second-highest wicket-taker in Test history.