Tottenham Hotspur appoint Thomas Frank as new head coach
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach.
The 51-year-old Danish tactician has signed a contract until 2028, after leaving Brentford where he had a successful seven-year tenure.
Frank will replace Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked despite leading Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League final.
Coaching history
Frank's managerial style and Brentford experience
Frank joined Brentford in December 2016 and became the manager in 2018.
He is known for his tactical flexibility and ability to improve players, especially those who have struggled at other clubs.
Now, at Tottenham, he will be managing a higher quality squad (even if they finished below Brentford in last season's Premier League) and competing in the Champions League for the first time.
Club statement
A look at the club's statement
Tottenham released a statement saying, "In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game."
The club added that Frank has "a proven track record in player and squad development" and they look forward to him leading the team for the upcoming season.
Staff changes
Several members of Frank's backroom staff will join him
Along with his appointment, Spurs have also confirmed that several members of Frank's backroom staff from Brentford will join him.
This includes assistant coach Justin Cochrane and set-piece specialist Andreas Georgson, who is joining from Manchester United.
Despite a disappointing Premier League campaign last season where they finished 17th with just 38 points, Spurs will be competing in next season's Champions League after their Europa League victory.
Upcoming challenges
Super Cup clash against PSG in August
Frank will have a chance to win his first major silverware in his first competitive game as Spurs head coach.
The team will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13 in Udine, Italy.
Frank is the fifth permanent manager appointed by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.