What's the story

The World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2023 to 2025 has been a stellar run for the Australian cricket team.

The top-ranked team was on a winning spree, both at home and away.

Pat Cummins's team is now gearing up to defend its title in the 2025 WTC Final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.

Ahead of this marquee clash, let's look at Australian batters who recorded 150-plus scores in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.