Australian batters with 150-plus scores in 2023-25 WTC cycle
What's the story
The World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2023 to 2025 has been a stellar run for the Australian cricket team.
The top-ranked team was on a winning spree, both at home and away.
Pat Cummins's team is now gearing up to defend its title in the 2025 WTC Final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.
Ahead of this marquee clash, let's look at Australian batters who recorded 150-plus scores in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
#5
Travis Head - 152 vs India
Australian dasher Travis Head showcased his class against India in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, scoring a sensational 152 in the first innings at Brisbane's Gabba last year.
Head arrived with the scorecard reading 75/3. He joined forces with Steve Smith (101) and the duo added 241 runs for the fourth wicket.
Head dominated the partnership as he slammed 18 fours en route to his 160-ball 152.
Though Australia posted 445/10 while batting first, the game ended in a draw.
#4
Alex Carey - 156 vs Sri Lanka
Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey scored a brilliant 156 against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year.
Carey walked into the field with Australia at a shaky 91/3 on Day 2. He joined Smith in the middle as the duo added 259 runs, helping Australia finish at 414.
During his 188-ball stay, Carey smashed 15 fours and two sixes employing a mix of sweeps, cuts, and immaculate footwork against the rival attack.
The Aussies won this contest by nine wickets.
#3
David Warner - 164 vs Pakistan
David Warner stole the show on Day 1 of the 2023 Perth Test against Pakistan.
Opting to bat first, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja (41) adding 126 runs.
The former further stitched half-century stands with Smith (31) and Travis Head (40).
He ended up scoring 164 off 211 balls (16 fours, 4 sixes) as Australia finished at 487/10, later winning by 360 runs.
Notably, this was Warner's farewell Test series.
#2
Cameron Green - 174* vs New Zealand
All-rounder Cameron Green showcased remarkable grit and character en route to a magnificent 174* against hosts New Zealand in Wellington last year.
Australia lost nine wickets on the opening day before Green Hazlewood (22) frustrated NZ with a record-breaking 116-run stand.
The visitors hence finished at 383/10 and later recorded a 172-run triumph. Green's match-winning 174* off 275 balls saw him smoke 23 fours and 5 sixes.
#1
Usman Khawaja - 232 vs Sri Lanka
Senior opener Usman Khawaja powered Australia with an incredible double-century against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Galle.
Khawaja hammered a 352-ball 232 as Australia declared their first innings at 654/6, setting a platform for an innings win.
He smoked 16 fours besides a maximum during his stay.
The left-handed batter, who also added a 266-run stand with Smith, became the third-oldest Australian with a double-century in the format.