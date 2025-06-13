What's the story

Aiden Markram has entered record books after smashing a solid hundred for South Africa against Australia on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final.

Markram (102* off 159) helped SA end with 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. SA now need 69 runs to win the coveted title in its 3rd edition.

Markram and Temba Bavuma have added 143* runs. Here's more.