Aiden Markram becomes 3rd batter with century in WTC final
What's the story
Aiden Markram has entered record books after smashing a solid hundred for South Africa against Australia on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final.
Markram (102* off 159) helped SA end with 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. SA now need 69 runs to win the coveted title in its 3rd edition.
Markram and Temba Bavuma have added 143* runs. Here's more.
Record
Markram joins Smith and Head in elite company
Markram has become just the third player to slam a century in the final of the WTC.
In the final of the 2021-23 edition, Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head hit scores worth 121 and 163 respectively versus India at The Oval.
Smith and Head's tons helped Australia score 469 runs in the 1st innings as they went on to beat India thereafter.
Do you know?
Markram slams his 4th century in ICC World Test Championship
Markram slammed his 4th hundred in the ICC World Test Championship across 3 editions. Playing his 29th match, he has currently raced to 1,601 runs in the tournament at 32-plus. In addition to 4 tons, he has registered 7 fifties from 53 innings.