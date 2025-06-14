What's the story

Kagiso Rabada played a massive role in helping South Africa win the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title.

Rabada was a consistent force for SA throughout their campaign.

In the final, Rabada picked nine wickets versus Australia at Lord's. He claimed a fifer and a four-fer.

Rabada finished as SA's best bowler in the final and WTC 2023-25 campaign.

We decode his stats.