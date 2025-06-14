Kagiso Rabada played a defining role in WTC 2023-25: Stats
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada played a massive role in helping South Africa win the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title.
Rabada was a consistent force for SA throughout their campaign.
In the final, Rabada picked nine wickets versus Australia at Lord's. He claimed a fifer and a four-fer.
Rabada finished as SA's best bowler in the final and WTC 2023-25 campaign.
We decode his stats.
Final
Rabada shines with 9 scalps in the final
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in Australia's score of 212 in the 1st innings, right-arm pacer Rabada managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings as Australia perished for 207.
As mentioned, he ended with 9 wickets in the big final, having conceded 110 runs from 33.4 overs.
He bowled six maidens in total. Notably, he clocked an unwanted tally of 10 no balls.
Overall
Rabada averaged 18.73 in WTC 2023-25
Rabada signed off with 56 wickets in WTC 2023-25. He played 11 matches and posted an average of 18.73.
His average of 18.73 was only behind India's Jasprit Bumrah (15.09) in terms of bowlers with 50-plus wickets in the 2023-25 cycle.
Bumrah had earlier finished with a tally of 77 wickets from 15 matches.
Information
Most wickets by a SA bowler in WTC 2023-25
Rabada was the only Proteas bowler with 50-plus wickets in WTC 2023-25. Spinner Keshav Maharaj followed suit with 41 scalps. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen was the only other SA bowler with 30-plus scalps (33).
Do you know?
160 wickets in WTC across 3 editions
Rabada owns 160 wickets across 3 editions in the WTC. He averages 21.70 with 7 four-fers and 8 five-wicket hauls under his belt. He is the 5th-highest wicket-taker in the WTC.
Numbers
Overall numbers of Rabada in Tests
Rabada owns 336 wickets in Test cricket at 21.74 from 71 matches. He owns 17 five-wicket hauls and 15 four-wicket hauls.
Versus Australia, Rabada owns 58 wickets at 21.39 from 11 matches.
Rabada is only behind Dale Steyn and Hugh Tayfield in terms of Test wickets for SA vs AUS.
He equaled Morne Morkel and Makhaya Ntini in terms of wickets (58 each).