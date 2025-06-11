Rabada displayed a disciplined bowling, not giving away any runs in his first three overs.

Rabada struck in the seventh over, getting Usman Khawaja to edge a delivery that bounced unevenly.

Cameron Green was dismissed shortly after by Rabada, who got him to edge a fuller delivery that seamed away late.

Smith and Beau Webster did well for the Aussies thereafter with Rabada seeing his side waste a review for LBW after replays showed it was bat brushing against the pad before Webster hit the ball.