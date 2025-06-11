Kagiso Rabada claims his 17th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada claimed 5/51 against Australia on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's.
Rabada and Marco Jansen wreaked havoc on Australia's batting line-up, reducing Australia to a precarious 63/4 at lunch.
Australia fought back thereafter and dominated the 2nd session, losing one wicket of Steve Smith.
After tea, once Keshav Maharaj dismissed Alex Carey, pacer Rabada made merry taking three of the final four wickets.
Jansen and Rabada shared 8 wickets between them as Australia perished for 211.
Early strikes
Rabada started well and could have had Webster after lunch
Rabada displayed a disciplined bowling, not giving away any runs in his first three overs.
Rabada struck in the seventh over, getting Usman Khawaja to edge a delivery that bounced unevenly.
Cameron Green was dismissed shortly after by Rabada, who got him to edge a fuller delivery that seamed away late.
Smith and Beau Webster did well for the Aussies thereafter with Rabada seeing his side waste a review for LBW after replays showed it was bat brushing against the pad before Webster hit the ball.
Finish
Rabada claims three more wickets to end Australia's fight
Australia were placed at 192/5 at one stage before Maharaj dismissed Carey. It helped SA pull the strings back. Rabada got a double break through of Pat Cummins and Webster.
A brilliant delivery ended Cummins' short stay before half-centurion Webster was sent back.
In the 55th over of Australia's innings, Webster hit Rabada for two fours before departing. A hard length delivery outside off saw Webster chase with no real foot movement.
Rabada's final scalp was of Mitchell Starc.
Dismissal
Rabada dismisses Usman Khawaja for 6th time in Tests
Rabada, who has a strong hold on Khawaja, bowled 18 successive dot balls to the southpaw before getting him out with his 19th delivery. Khawaja scored a 20-ball duck.
Rabada dismissed Khawaja for the 6th time. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 15 innings, Khawaja has been dismissed six times by Rabada.
Khawaja, who owns 154 runs from from 338 balls, averages 25.66 in this duel. His strike rate is 45.66.
Vs AUS
Rabada completes 50 Test wickets against Australia
Rabada completed 50 wickets against Australia in Test cricket. Rabada attained this feat with his first wicket of the match. As mentioned, he dismissed Khawaja.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has raced to 54 wickets from 19 innings at an average of 21.88 versus Australia.
His tally includes 4 five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Numbers
Rabada races to 332 wickets in Tests
Rabada's 5/51 sees him race to 332 wickets from 71 matches (129 innings). He now owns 17 five-wicket hauls. Notably, he also has four 10-wicket match hauls.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada now owns 35 scalps from 7 matches in England at 23.80. It's his 2nd five-wicket haul on English soil.
Meanwhile, 156 of Rabada's Test wickets have come across 3 editions in the World Test Championship at 21.88.
He claimed his 8th five-wicket haul in the tournament.