What's the story

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at Lord's.

Rabada, who has a strong hold on the Aussie southpaw, bowled 18 successive dot balls to Khawaja before getting him out with his 19th delivery.

Khawaja scored a 20-ball duck. Rabada has now dismissed Khawaja for the 6th time.

Here's more.