Kagiso Rabada dismisses Usman Khawaja for 6th time in Tests
What's the story
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at Lord's.
Rabada, who has a strong hold on the Aussie southpaw, bowled 18 successive dot balls to Khawaja before getting him out with his 19th delivery.
Khawaja scored a 20-ball duck. Rabada has now dismissed Khawaja for the 6th time.
Here's more.
Duel
3 maiden overs to start with against Khawaja
Rabada bowled three maiden overs to start with in this match. All of the deliveries were bowled to Khawaja.
However, the 19th ball which Rabada bowled to Khawaja in the 7th over, resulted in the latter's wicket.
Marnus Labuschagne handed the strike to Khawaja after facing two deliveries and the southpaw edged a delivery to first slip against a fourth-stump ball.
Numbers
Khawaja averages 25.66 against Rabada
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 15 innings, Khawaja has been dismissed six times by Rabada.
Khawaja, who owns 154 runs from from 338 balls, averages 25.66 in this duel. His strike rate is 45.66.
Notably, Rabada has bowled a staggering 268 dot balls to the veteran left-handed batter.
Stats
Ninth duck for Khawaja as Rabada attains this milestone
Khawaja posted his 9th duck in the format for Australia across 145 innings (81 matches). Khawaja, who owns 5,930 runs in Tests, recorded his 2nd duck versus SA.
On the other hand, Rabada has completed 50 wickets against Australia in Tests.
Khawaja became his 50th victim. Notably, Rabada also dismissed Cameron Green in the same over to hand SA a strong start at Lord's.