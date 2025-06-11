Highest individual Test scores for India in England
What's the story
England and India are set to clash the 1st Test, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
The Shubman Gill-led side will be without their stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket.
Over the years, several Indian batters have stood out against England.
Have a look at the highest individual scores for India in the nation (Tests).
#1
Sunil Gavaskar: 221 at The Oval, 1979
Sunil Gavaskar has the highest individual Test scores for India in England.
He slammed an incredible 221 (443) in the 1979 Oval Test against England.
Chasing 438, India banked on their top three - Gavaskar (221), Chetan Chauhan (80), and Dilip Vengsarkar (52). However, they slumped from 366/1 to 419/7 on Day 5.
India fell just 11 runs short as the match was drawn.
#2
Rahul Dravid: 217 at The Oval, 2002
Rahul Dravid remains the only Indian to have smacked a double-century in Tests on England soil.
Like Gavaskar, Dravid also shone at The Oval, in 2002, against England.
Batting first, England racked up 515, riding on Michael Vaughan's 195.
A 217-run knock (off 468 balls) from Dravid helped India respond strongly. They compiled 508.
Rain marred Day 5 as the match was drawn.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar: 193 at Headingley, 2002
India's batting trio of Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar was on fire in the 2002 England Test series.
While Dravid slammed a fine double-ton at The Oval, Tendulkar fell seven runs short of the milestone at Headingley.
Tendulkar hammered a 330-ball 193 as India racked up 628/8 in their only innings.
England, who scored 273 and 309, lost by an innings.