Presenting South African bowlers with 50-plus World Test Championship wickets
What's the story
South Africa's cricket team has shown remarkable resilience in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
After a rough start, where they lost three out of their first four Tests, the Proteas turned things around and topped the standings.
They will now face defending champions Australia in the final at Lord's from June 11.
Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let's look at SA bowlers with 50-plus WTC wickets.
#4
Anrich Nortje - 70 wickets
Anrich Nortje's Test career has been marred with injuries as he last featured in the format in 2023.
However, he has been mighty impressive since the start of WTC in 2019.
One of the fastest bowlers going around, Nortje has taken 70 scalps from 19 WTC matches at an average of 26.71.
The tally includes four five-wicket hauls with 6/56 being his best returns.
#3
Marco Jansen - 73 wickets
Marco Jansen has been a force to reckon with since his Test debut in December 2021.
The left-arm pacer has raced to 73 Test scalps from 17 matches at a sensational average of 21.76.
He has claimed three five-wicket hauls as his best figures read 7/13.
The lanky pacer has also made some solid batting contributions.
#2
Keshav Maharaj - 104 wickets
Keshav Maharaj, SA's most successful spinner in Tests, is the lone spinner on this list.
The veteran has claimed 104 wickets across 32 WTC Tests at 30.80. He boasts six fifers as his best figures read 7/32.
It must be noted that Maharaj plays the majority of his matches in South Africa, where conditions don't favor spinners much.
#3
Kagiso Rabada - 156 wickets
SA spearhead Kagiso Rabada is one of the only six bowlers with 150-plus WTC wickets.
The fast bowler has 151 wickets across 33 games in the championship as he averages a stunning 22.27.
He has clocked seven fifers as his best figures read 6/46.
In October last year, Rabada became the sixth South African bowler to complete 300 Test wickets.