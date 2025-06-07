What's the story

As South Africa prepare to take on Australia in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, the performance of their top batters has become a hot topic of discussion.

It must be noted that as many as four Australian bowlers in the WTC squad own 250-plus Test wickets.

Hence, the Proteas batters must be at their best.

On this note, let's look at SA batters with 1,000-plus WTC runs.