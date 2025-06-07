World Test Championship: Top run-getters for South Africa across editions
What's the story
As South Africa prepare to take on Australia in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, the performance of their top batters has become a hot topic of discussion.
It must be noted that as many as four Australian bowlers in the WTC squad own 250-plus Test wickets.
Hence, the Proteas batters must be at their best.
On this note, let's look at SA batters with 1,000-plus WTC runs.
#4
Kyle Verreynne - 1,060 runs
Kyle Verreynne became SA's first-choice keeper in Tests following Quinton de Kock's surprise retirement from the format in 2021.
The right-handed batter breached the 1,000-run mark en route to a century against Pakistan earlier this year.
He has scored 1,060 runs from 24 WTC Tests at an average of 32.12. The tally includes four tons and three fifties.
#3
Aiden Markram - 1,499 runs
Aiden Markram, one of the more experienced members of the South African squad with 45 Test matches under his belt, has also been a key player.
He has scored 1,499 runs from 28 WTC Tests at an average of 30.59. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties.
Though Markram has struggled with consistency, he has played some impactful knocks for the Proteas.
#2
Temba Bavuma - 1,890 runs
Skipper Temba Bavuma has been a vital cog in the Proteas's middle order.
He has scored 1,890 runs across 27 WTC Tests at an average of 43.95 with three centuries and 11 fifties.
No other SA batter with 500-plus WTC runs averages 40-plus.
His stability and ability to deliver under pressure make him an invaluable asset for South Africa as they prepare for their WTC Final clash against Australia.
#1
Dean Elgar - 1,935 runs
Former South African opener Dean Elgar, who bowed out last year, tops this list.
He finished with 1,935 runs from 30 WTC Tests at a decent average of 36.50.
The southpaw tallied three centuries and 10 fifties as his best score was 185.
Notably, Elgar smashed a match-winning century against India in his final Test series.