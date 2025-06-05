Teams that have lost most finals in IPL history
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League on June 3.
One of the eight franchises from the inaugural season, RCB won their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.
RCB finally lifted the trophy in their fourth attempt.
Meanwhile, PBKS lost their second IPL final after reaching one in 2014.
#1
Chennai Super Kings: 5 finals
Despite being the joint-most successful IPL franchise with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings have lost the most finals in IPL history (5).
This is also because they have played the most IPL finals (10), all under MS Dhoni.
While CSK won the tournament in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, they were runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019.
#2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3 finals
In 2025, the Royal Challengers finally lifted the coveted trophy in four attempts.
They first reached the IPL final in 2009, losing to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
RCB also qualified for the summit clash in 2011, where Chennai Super Kings beat them.
RCB's third IPL final was in 2016 as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a whisker.
#3
SRH and PBKS: 2 finals each
Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runners-up of the 2024 IPL season, losing the final to Kolkata Knight Riders. They also lost the 2018 final to CSK.
SRH, under David Warner, won the 2016 IPL edition after beating RCB in the final.
On the other hand, PBKS have lost each of their two finals so far. They lost to KKR in the 2014 summit clash.