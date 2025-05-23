Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett slams 139 versus England in one-off Test
What's the story
Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett slammed a solid 143-ball 139 versus England in the one-off four-day Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
England declared their innings at 565/6 on Day 2 in the morning session before Zimbabwe were asked to bat.
Bennett was part of two fifty-plus stands during his stay at the crease. He helped Zimbabwe get past 240 before being dismissed.
Knock
Bennett makes his presence felt
Bennett and Ben Curran added 31 runs before skipper Craig Ervine joined the former and a 65-run stand was added.
Runs came at a quick pace with Bennett leading the way. After Ervine's dismissal, Sean Williams came in and stitched 70 runs alongside Bennett.
Zimbabwe were 199/5 before Tafadzwa Tsiga provided company to Bennett in a 47-run stand.
Josh Tongue dismissed the centurion.
Runs
Career-best score and 2nd century for Bennett
Bennett's 139 came from 143 balls. He slammed 26 fours in his knock and struck at 97.20.
Notably, this was his 2nd century in the longest format for Zimbabwe and his career best score. He also owns 2 fifties.
In 7 matches (12 innings), the star batter has racked up 459 runs at 41.72.
A total of 60 fours have flown from his bat.
Do you know?
2nd-highest individual score by a Zimbabwe batter versus England (Tests)
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bennett owns the 2nd-highest individual score by a Zimbabwe batter versus England in Tests. Murray William Goodwin owns the record, having slammed an unbeaten 148 in 2000 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Record
Fastest Test century by a Zimbabwe batter
21-year-old Bennett raced to his ton off just 97 balls. He created history by scoring the fastest Test century for his nation.
Bennett reached his during the second session of Day 2 with a hat-trick of fours against England pacer Gus Atkinson.
Before this, Sean Williams held the record for Zimbabwe, reaching his ton off 106 balls against New Zealand in 2016.
Information
Zimbabwe perish for 265, asked to follow-on
Zimbabwe were 246/6 when Bennett was dismissed. England hit back with regular wickets as the visitors perished for 265. Zimbabwe trail England by 300 runs. Ben Stokes has decided to enforce the follow-on.