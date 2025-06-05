What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in a tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident marred RCB's celebrations after their IPL 2025 victory over Punjab Kings by six runs in the final.

Despite being a pass-only event, an overwhelming crowd turned up at the venue, leading to a deadly stampede.