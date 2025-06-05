RCB announce ₹10 lakh support for families of stampede victims
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in a tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The incident marred RCB's celebrations after their IPL 2025 victory over Punjab Kings by six runs in the final.
Despite being a pass-only event, an overwhelming crowd turned up at the venue, leading to a deadly stampede.
RCB issue statement on tragic incident
The stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left nearly 50 injured. In light of this, RCB issued a statement expressing its grief over the incident.
"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," it said.
"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the 11 families."
'RCB Cares' fund to help injured fans
Along with the financial support, RCB also announced the establishment of a fund called 'RCB Cares.' The fund is meant to assist fans who were injured in this tragic incident.
"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," read the statement from RCB.
"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do."
