This Bengaluru apartment is getting food, essentials delivered via drones
What's the story
Prestige Falcon City, a luxury apartment complex in Bengaluru, will soon start delivering drone-based services to its residents.
The move is being carried out by BigBasket's premium drone delivery service, BBfly.
As per a notice issued by the society management, essentials like medicines, groceries, snacks, and electronics will be delivered via drones within five minutes of placing an order on BigBasket.
Resident experience
Drones to enhance resident experience
The drone delivery service promises residents of Prestige Falcon City a "super-fast and thrilling delivery experience."
It also hopes to minimize the need for "external delivery personnel" entering the society.
Available from 7:00am to 8:30pm, the premium service will see drones flying and landing at a dedicated platform within the society with parcels.
Safety measures
Trained personnel ensure safe delivery
Once a drone lands, a trained delivery person stationed on-site will pick up the package and deliver it to the door.
A drone operator will also be present to keep an eye on the landing area for safety.
While this initiative is among the early adopters of drone delivery in India, some have raised concerns about its dependence on low-cost labor.
Expansion
Skye Air launches drone delivery service in Bengaluru
Along with BBfly's service, Skye Air has also launched its hyperlocal drone delivery network in Bengaluru.
Notably, Bengaluru is the second city in India, after Gurugram, to embrace advanced drone logistics.
Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO of Skye Air, said this expansion marks a rapid demand for eco-friendly and faster delivery solutions that benefit both businesses and consumers.
He envisions a nationwide shift toward deliveries via drones becoming the norm rather than an exception.