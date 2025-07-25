Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi shares heartfelt video; see here

Last month, the sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala at 42 left the entertainment industry in shock. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, shared a heartfelt video on social media , paying tribute to his late wife. In the post, he revealed how he and their pet dog Simba are coping with the loss by surrounding themselves with memories of Jariwala.

Emotional tribute 'This reel is only for...': Parag's post Tyagi's post began with a touching message: "I MAY NOT BE ABLE TO HOLD U IN MY ARMS BUT I HOLD U IN MY HEART, IN MY EYES EVERY MOMENT, EVERY MINUTE & EVERYDAY... (sic)." He continued, "This reel is only for all wonderful friends who r really worried & concerned about Simba & me." "So, sharing our beautiful moments of togetherness with you all. And this is the way we are trying to cope up. Having Pari all around."

Confirmation Jariwala was found dead at her home A Mumbai Police source had told the media, "Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai." As per online reports, everyone in the late actor's building was interrogated by the police, especially Tyagi. However, since then, there has been no fresh news regarding the investigation.