SRK not injured on 'King' sets, filming resumes soon: Report
What's the story
On Saturday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had hurt his back while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie King. The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, and Khan has traveled to the US for treatment, the report said. However, now, a report by NDTV has dismissed these rumors, stating that Khan is not injured and often travels to the US for treatment of old injuries.
Statement
Source confirms Khan will return soon
A source told NDTV, "The rumors of SRK suffering a back injury on the sets of King are untrue." They added that while Khan does have old injuries that occasionally flare up, his trip to the US is nothing out of the ordinary for him. The source added that Khan has been in the US since the second week of July and will return by this month's end to resume shooting. Notably, Khan's team hasn't released any statement so far.
Film details
'King' also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji
King is a highly anticipated project as it marks Khan's first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma, among others. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.