SRK not injured on 'King' sets, filming resumes soon: Report

Source confirms Khan will return soon

A source told NDTV, "The rumors of SRK suffering a back injury on the sets of King are untrue." They added that while Khan does have old injuries that occasionally flare up, his trip to the US is nothing out of the ordinary for him. The source added that Khan has been in the US since the second week of July and will return by this month's end to resume shooting. Notably, Khan's team hasn't released any statement so far.