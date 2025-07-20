Mutual respect reunited Akshay-Paresh for 'Hera Pheri 3': Suniel Shetty
What's the story
The third installment of the popular comedy franchise Hera Pheri is finally back on track. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, will star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. Recently, Shetty spoke about Rawal's brief exit from the franchise due to creative differences and his eventual return.
Mutual respect
Here's what Shetty said
In an interview with Mid-Day, Shetty said, "The patch-up happened because of the respect Paresh and Akshay have for each other." "Paresh never criticized Akshay. And when a journalist called Paresh 'foolish', Akshay rebuked the reporter, saying he is a friend. That day, we all realized that these two friends loved each other and would not let anybody get in between them." "Baat karlo ek doosre se. Don't let the world divide you," he told his co-stars.
New project
Shetty is also working on 'Hunter' season 2
Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Shetty is also focused on the second season of his action thriller series Hunter. The show aims to increase both the emotional and action quotient. Talking about it, he said, "The emotional quotient is much higher this time. A more coming-of-age for ACP Vikram Sinha [his character]. We have taken everything several notches higher." Hunter 2 will be available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from July 24.