Paresh Rawal reacts to his 'Hera Pheri 3' return

Rawal stressed the importance of considering the audience while making films. He said on Himanshu Mehta's podcast, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience." He added, "The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted."

Film details

'Hera Pheri 3' was always meant to happen...'

When asked if Hera Pheri 3 will happen with the original cast, Rawal said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (it was going to come before as well), but it's just that we had to finetune ourselves." He added that all involved are creative individuals who have been friends for many years. The film will reportedly be completed by mid-2026, setting it up for a release in 2027.