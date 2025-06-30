Paresh Rawal is back in 'Hera Pheri 3': What happened

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3 . The announcement comes weeks after he had announced his exit from the project, leaving fans and industry insiders shocked. In a recent podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Rawal addressed the controversy surrounding his departure and subsequent return. He also praised his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty , as well as director Priyadarshan .

Controversy denial 'Hera Pheri'... controversy kuch nahi hai...' When asked about the alleged controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3, Rawal denied any such thing. He said, "Nahi controversykuch nahi hai (There's no controversy)." "I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience." "So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together and work hard). It is all resolved now."

Return confirmation 'All of them are creative...': Rawal on the team Rawal also confirmed that he will be seen with Kumar and Shetty in the film. He said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (Earlier too the film was scheduled to release), but it's just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs)." "After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."