Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' trailer drops this Friday
What's the story
After facing several delays, the highly anticipated fantasy-drama Kannappa is set to hit theaters on June 27.
On Tuesday, the makers announced that the trailer for the film will be released on Friday.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, Kannappa is based on the story of a devotee of Lord Shiva.
Manchu was last seen in Ginna.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement
13th June!#kannappa#harharmahadevॐpic.twitter.com/BHcUzqIZZu— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 10, 2025
Star-studded lineup
Mohanlal, Akshay, and Prabhas in cameos
Along with Manchu, the film stars Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas in extended cameos. The ensemble cast also includes Madhoo, Preity Mukundhan, Brahmaji, and Surekha Vani.
Manchu has not only acted in the film but has also written its screenplay.
The music for Kannappa was composed by Stephen Devassy.
Music release
'Sri Kala Hasti' single out now
A few days ago, the team released a new single from Kannappa titled Sri Kala Hasti. The song features the voices of Manchu's daughters Ariaana and Viviana Manchu, who also star in the film.
The track was part of the film's promotional campaign and gives fans a glimpse into its musical world.
Delay
90-minute footage went missing
The biggest delay in the release of the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa was caused by the shocking theft of a hard drive containing 90 minutes of crucial footage.
According to a statement posted on X by 24 Frames Factory, the production house behind the film, two individuals—Raghu and Charitha—stole the footage.
They have no official ties to the producers and allegedly plan to leak it online ahead of the film's theatrical release.