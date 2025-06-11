What's the story

After facing several delays, the highly anticipated fantasy-drama Kannappa is set to hit theaters on June 27.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that the trailer for the film will be released on Friday.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, Kannappa is based on the story of a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Manchu was last seen in Ginna.