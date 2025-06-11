'Elemental' director Peter Sohn to helm 'The Incredibles 3'
What's the story
The third installment of the popular animated superhero franchise, The Incredibles, will be helmed by Peter Sohn, who has previously directed Pixar's Elemental and The Good Dinosaur.
Brad Bird, who penned and directed the first two films in the series, is currently writing the screenplay for this upcoming sequel.
He will also serve as a producer alongside Dana Murray (Soul).
Director's background
Who is Peter Sohn?
Sohn is a seasoned Pixar expert, having voiced characters in Ratatouille, Monsters University, and Lightyear. He also has experience working as an animator on the first Incredibles movie.
His most recent directorial effort at Pixar, Elemental, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at last year's Oscars.
Bird and Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter personally chose Sohn to direct The Incredibles 3.
Film details
The Parr family and Frozone are expected to return
The Incredibles franchise follows the Parr family—Bob (Mr. Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl), and their three superpowered children Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack—as they navigate suburban life while saving the world.
Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Frozone, Mr. Incredible's friend and fellow superhero.
The first two films grossed a combined $1.8 billion at the box office with a 14-year gap between releases.
Announcement details
Disney announced 'The Incredibles 3' at D23 Expo 2024
Disney announced the third installment of The Incredibles franchise at the D23 Expo in August 2024.
Though not much is known about the plot, it is expected to continue from where Incredibles 2 left off.
The second film saw Helen take center stage in fighting crime and rebuilding public faith in superheroes while Bob stayed home to care for their kids.
No release date has been announced yet.