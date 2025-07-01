Who was Jim Shooter? Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief dies at 73

Jim Shooter, the former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics , has passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. The news was confirmed by comic book writer Mark Waid on Facebook . "I've just received word that Jim Shooter passed away... I regret that I didn't get a chance to say goodbye but I'm glad he's finally at peace after years of suffering," Waid wrote in his post.

Career highlights Shooter's early career and rise at Marvel Shooter started his professional comics career at 14, writing for DC Comics titles like Adventure Comics and Legion of Super-Heroes. His early work introduced characters such as Karate Kid, Ferro Lad, and Princess Projectra. In 1976, he joined Marvel Comics and quickly rose through the ranks to become Editor-in-Chief by 1978. Under his leadership, Marvel saw a surge in creative output with iconic stories like Chris Claremont and John Byrne's X-Men and Frank Miller's Daredevil.

Lasting influence His editorial style and work post-Marvel Shooter was known for his uncompromising editorial style, which some creators found restrictive while others appreciated his clarity of vision. He introduced groundbreaking changes in the industry, such as the first company-wide crossover event (Secret Wars) and a creator royalty system that recognized writers and artists' contributions. After leaving Marvel, he co-founded Valiant Comics in 1989, launched Defiant Comics and Broadway Comics, and later worked in animation, custom comics, and children's publishing.