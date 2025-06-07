Australian batters with 3,000-plus runs in WTC history
Team Australia is gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting June 11.
Pat Cummins's unit will step into this game as defending champions, having clinched the 2023 WTC final by defeating India.
Ahead of the upcoming high-voltage game, let's look at Australian batters with 3,000-plus runs in WTC history.
#4
Travis Head - 3,056 runs
Travis Head, known for his aggressive batting style, has been a key player for Australia.
The 2021-22 Ashes at home saw the revival of Head's Test career.
Having played 48 WTC games as per ESPNcricinfo, Head has mustered 3,056 runs at a fine average of 41.29.
The tally includes eight tons, 13 fifties, and a sensational strike rate of 73.23.
Notably, he smoked a match-winning hundred in the 2023 WTC final.
#3
Usman Khawaja - 3,165 runs
Usman Khawaja is another Australian batter who has been enjoying a dream run of form since making a return to the side in Ashes 2021-22.
The veteran opener has notched 3,165 runs from 39 WTC games at a brilliant average of 48.69.
Khawaja has slammed eight tons and 13 fifties so far as his maiden Test double-ton came earlier this year.
#2
Steve Smith - 4,072 runs
Veteran batter Steve Smith has hit 13 Test centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC), the second-most for any batter.
He has overall scored 4,072 runs in 52 matches, averaging 50.90 with a highest score of 211.
The tally includes 17 fifties as well.
Smith also owns the record of smashing the most runs in a bilateral Test series in the WTC era, 774 in Ashes 2019.
#1
Marnus Labuschagne - 4,186 runs
Australia's incumbent No.3, Marnus Labuschagne tops this list.
He has amassed 4,186 runs from 52 matches at an impressive average of 48.67.
Labuschagne's top score is 215 as his overall tally includes 11 tons and 22 fifties.
Notably, England's Joe Root (5,543) is the only other batter with 4,000-plus WTC runs besides Smith and Labuschagne.