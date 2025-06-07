What's the story

Team Australia is gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting June 11.

Pat Cummins's unit will step into this game as defending champions, having clinched the 2023 WTC final by defeating India.

Ahead of the upcoming high-voltage game, let's look at Australian batters with 3,000-plus runs in WTC history.